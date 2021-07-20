Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTL. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

HTL stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$271.98 million and a P/E ratio of 128.67.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

