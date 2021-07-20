Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,606 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 3.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

