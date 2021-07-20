Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $730 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
