HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.300-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 billion-$58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.27 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.30-17.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.86.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $24.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.66. 55,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

