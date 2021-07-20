HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) versus Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Critical Analysis

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HCI Group alerts:

This table compares HCI Group and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $310.44 million 2.62 $27.58 million $3.44 27.88 Kemper $5.21 billion 0.84 $409.90 million $6.57 10.27

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HCI Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HCI Group and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00

HCI Group presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 9.44% -0.03% -0.01% Kemper 8.80% 8.33% 2.59%

Summary

Kemper beats HCI Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.