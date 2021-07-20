HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,856. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

