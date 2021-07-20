Head-To-Head Analysis: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.06 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.55 Old Dominion Freight Line $4.02 billion 7.22 $672.68 million $5.68 44.04

Old Dominion Freight Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33 Old Dominion Freight Line 1 6 9 0 2.50

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.14%. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus target price of $244.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Old Dominion Freight Line 17.79% 23.32% 17.31%

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 9,288 tractors, as well as operated 244 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

