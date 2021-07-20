Head to Head Comparison: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) vs. Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CareMax and Healthcare Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

CareMax currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given CareMax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareMax and Healthcare Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.29 $98.68 million $1.32 23.07

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats CareMax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

