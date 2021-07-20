Head-To-Head Review: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) vs. Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Mobile Mini $1.37 billion 4.50 $74.13 million $0.67 40.52 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Mobile Mini 0 1 7 0 2.88 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Agiliti has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than Agiliti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Mobile Mini 5.12% 8.06% 2.74% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. The company was founded on November 29, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

