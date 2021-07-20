Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

