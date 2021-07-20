Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 265,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

