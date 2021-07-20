Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $155.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00226677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032616 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005657 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,360 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

