Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $261,734.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.