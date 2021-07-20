Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

