HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $9,945.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012478 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00751781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.