Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,533 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 10,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

