Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

