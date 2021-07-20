Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.