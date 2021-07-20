Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

