Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $313,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 48,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,170. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

