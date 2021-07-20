Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,548 Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 279.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 66.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Tuesday. 18,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

