Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 5,250 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $355,543.80. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

