Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.53

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.53 and last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,223 shares of company stock worth $2,712,099. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $14,889,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $19,171,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

