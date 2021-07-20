Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in June

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE HI traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 509,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,404. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

