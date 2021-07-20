Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

