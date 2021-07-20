Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 63,892 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.