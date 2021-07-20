Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $93,522,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $56,163,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $43,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.22.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

