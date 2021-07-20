Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 215.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,550 shares of company stock worth $21,458,407 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

