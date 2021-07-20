Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.19 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

