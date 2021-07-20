Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.09 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

