Holocene Advisors LP Takes $6.99 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

