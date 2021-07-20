Homeros 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.05 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00739840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.