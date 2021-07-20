Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth about $753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

