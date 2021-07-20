Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

HOOK opened at $8.04 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. Research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,149,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

