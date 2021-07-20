Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.81. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 382,874 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.