HRT Financial LP Invests $989,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $9,643,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,685,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,699,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,940,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

