HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 101,284 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $993,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

