HRT Financial LP Takes $997,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.