HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

