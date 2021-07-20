HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

