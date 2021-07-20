Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.