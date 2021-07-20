Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.62 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.16 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.67.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0741689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

