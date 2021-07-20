Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in June

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HUFAF stock remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

