Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in June

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of HUFAF stock remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.