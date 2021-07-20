Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $460.93 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.