Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 128,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $97,460.00. Insiders sold 19,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

