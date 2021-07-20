Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

IBST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of IBST stock traded up GBX 2.94 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.14 ($2.65). 1,680,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £832.01 million and a P/E ratio of -29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

