Iconic Token (ICNQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,655.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1,655.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

