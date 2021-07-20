IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFAN remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,793,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. IFAN Financial has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

