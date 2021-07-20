IG Gold (IGG) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $13,366.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

