IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of IGIFF traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

